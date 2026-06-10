Cancellation of trains

June 10, 2026

On account of the commissioning of Whitefield Yard Phase-1 and Yard Remodelling works in connection with the quadrupling project between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield, there will be no services of the following trains starting from Mysuru and from Bengaluru towards Mysuru on the following dates:

Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Ashokapuram Express (Train No. 16021) – June 11, 21, 26, July 2, 5 and 6. Ashokapuram-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express (Train No. 16022) – June 10 to 12, June 22, 27, July 3, 6 and 7.

Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 20623) – June 10 to 12, June 22, 25, 27, July 3, 6 and 7. KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram Express (Train No. 20624) – June 10 to 12, June 22, 25, 27, July 3, 6 and 7, according to a press release.