In Briefs

Power disruption on June 11

June 10, 2026

As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up 1st quarterly maintenance work at 66/11 Kalamandira Power Distribution Centre, there will be disruption in power supply tomorrow between 10 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

Saraswathipuram 1st Main to 16th Main, New Kantharaj Urs Road, K.G. Koppal, University Quarters, Muslim Hostel, Vishwamanava Double Road, Murugan Medicals to Kukkarahalli Lake Road, Paduvarahalli, DC Residence, Regional Commissioner’s Office, CFTRI Campus, Valmiki Road, Judge’s Quarters, Vontikoppal, Hunsur Main Road, Vagdevinagar, surrounding areas of SJCE, Chamaraja Mohalla, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Office, Law Courts, Old DC’s Office, surrounding areas of Maharaja’s and Yuvaraja’s Colleges, D.D. Urs Road, Shivarampet, Dewan’s Road, Dhanvanthri Road, surroundings of J.K. Grounds and JLB Road, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, Maharaja’s Hostel, Geetha Road, Ramaswamy Circle and surrounding areas, according to a press release from the Executive Engineer (EE) CESC, VV Mohalla Division.

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