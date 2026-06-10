Admission to Adarsha Vidyalaya

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has invited applications from eligible students for admission to vacant seats in 7th, 8th and 9th standards in the six Adarsha Vidyalaya schools in the district, which will be filled through an Entrance Test. For details, contact Adarsha Vidyalayas in H.D. Kote [Ravindra Babu – 99023-77356]; Hunsur [Chandrakumar – 78921-18767]; Mysuru City [Boraraju – 84978-47517]; Nanjangud [Veerabhadraiah – 94499-13106]; K.R. Nagar [Rukmini – 99800-28847] and T. Narasipur [Manjanna – 99001-63242], according to a press release.
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