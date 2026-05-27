Mandya DC asks officials to ensure safety of tourists at Balamuri

May 27, 2026

Mandya: With reports of youths losing their life due to drowning in Cauvery River at the famed tourist spot Balamuri in Srirangapatna taluk of the district, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara has directed the officials to give importance for more safety measures at Balamuri.

Addressing a meeting in this regard at his office here on Monday, he said that the Police, Tourism Department and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) should take precautionary measures to prevent drowning mishaps at Balamuri, with tourists, most of whom are youths, losing their life due to drowning.

“The tourists and other members of the public are banned from entering into the waters at Balamuri where Cauvery River flows. Also, the use of unsafe rafts or floats is prohibited at River Cauvery”, he pointed out.

Stating that a committee comprising of officials from the Police and Tourism Departments, CNNL and Srirangapatna Tahsildar has been formed, Dr. Kumara said that Home Guards should be appointed for guiding tourists. Also, CCTVs must be installed at tourist spots and the tourists should be given instructions to be followed, through a public address system.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani said that Home Guards will be deployed on River banks in order to caution the tourists against venturing into waters. Srirangapatna Police too would monitor the activities at Tourist spots continuously, she added.