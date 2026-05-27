Cops check for illegal transportation of cattle
News

Cops check for illegal transportation of cattle

May 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Armed Police personnel are conducting checking of vehicles by placing barricades to prevent illegal transportation of cattle in city.

The Cops are conducting checking of suspicious vehicles since 4 days by barricading the roads near Jawa Factory Railway Under Bridge, near Canara Bank in Tilaknagar, near Pushpashrama in Naidu Nagar and near Dandina Maramma Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Each Police team comprises four to five Police personnel including an armed Cop from City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police force and City Police, who are working in three shifts.

This morning, CAR Sub-Inspector Girish Rao, Mandi Police Head Constable N. Jayakumar, CAR Constables Prakash and Apoorva were seen checking vehicles near the Yadavagiri Railway Under Bridge.

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