Home Minister terms Mysuru MDMA seizure deeply alarming
News

Home Minister terms Mysuru MDMA seizure deeply alarming

July 28, 2025

Davangere: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has termed the seizure of a massive cache of MDMA in Mysuru as deeply alarming, noting with concern that such large-scale drug activity was taking place within Karnataka.

He confirmed that the State Police will conduct an independent probe into the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested a suspect and, acting on intelligence gathered during interrogation, raided a clandestine drug manufacturing unit on Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road. The operation, supported by Mysuru Police, led to four arrests.

Initial investigations suggest the facility had been active for about 20 days, though authorities are probing whether it had been operational for longer. Parameshwara assured that the investigation would map the entire supply chain — from manufacturing to distribution — and identify its reach within and beyond Karnataka.

