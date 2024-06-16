Efforts on to make Mysuru Zoo world-renowned

June 16, 2024

Measures will be taken to prevent jumbo deaths: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre has said that the Mysuru Zoo would be developed to get recognised internationally and the aim is to provide more tourist-friendly facilities.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a slew of projects at the Zoo last evening, Khandre said that the initiatives like a flexible animal adoption scheme, live feeding unit, animal ambulances were directed at providing better facilities to tourists and at the same time ensure that the animals are healthy and are provided treatment in case of need.

Ashwathama’s death

When reporters drew the attention of the Minister to the electrocution of Dasara elephant Ashwathama at its camp at Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp at Anechowkur in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Khandre said that the State Government has taken the death seriously and assured that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent jumbo deaths in future.

Ashwathama participated twice in Mysuru Dasara and was also identified as a possible successor for the howdah elephant because of its height and other reasons. Following the death, the Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance. “Appropriate measures will be taken so that such incidents are not repeated,” Khandre added.

In response to inquiries about Andhra Pradesh’s request for trained camp elephants, the Forest Minister stated that no decision has been made yet. The matter requires discussion with Forest officials.

However, he emphasised that the elephants recognised as Dasara elephants and involved in combing operations will not be allocated to anyone. He reassured the public, addressing concerns raised by activists regarding the potential risks of granting elephants to Andhra Pradesh.

Arjuna Memorial

In response to reporters’ inquiries about the delay in constructing a Memorial for the majestic elephant Arjuna, who famously carried the Golden Howdah nine times during Dasara, the Minister clarified that the Memorial for the former howdah elephant Arjuna will be established at two locations.

Firstly, it will be at Sakleshpur, where the jumbo was buried and secondly, at Balle, which served as the 64-year-old tusker’s camp. The Memorial plans are nearly finalised and the foundation stone will be laid within the next 15 days, announced Khandre.

Arjuna met a tragic end during a wild elephant capture operation when he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with another wild elephant in the Yeslur range forest of Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Dec. 4, 2023.

Former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, former MLA H.P. Manjunath, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member-Secretary Dr. Sunil Panwar, Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests (CF) Dr. Malathi Priya, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Prabhakaran, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda, Hunsur Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Seema, Mysuru Wildlife DCF Saharanabasappa, Zoo Executive Director D. Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director Roshni, Mysuru Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Lakshmikanth and others were present.