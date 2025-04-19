Massive tree protest: Children, elders and thousands light candles to protest tree felling

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Environmentalists, tree lovers, civic activists, farmers, residents and students came together in an emotional united protest last evening, mourning the felling of 40 trees along Hyder Ali Road — from the Kalikamba Temple to the SP Office Junction in Nazarbad.

As the sun set, citizens gathered around the chopped-off tree trunks not just to protest, but to grieve. Organised into small, disciplined groups, environmental supporters stood silently on both sides of the road, holding candles, flowers and placards.

The solemn candlelight vigil was a symbolic mourning of the trees killed. Trees that had for decades provided shade, oxygen and beauty to the stretch. The vigil began with participants placing white cloths and garlands of flowers on the tree stumps — now stark reminders of what was once a thriving green canopy.

Fight for life, clean air

Candles were lit beside each felled tree and silence filled the air as protesters sat quietly on the road in contemplation, sorrow, and solidarity. For those present, it was not just about trees — it was about the fight for life, clean air, and Mysuru’s identity.

Following the vigil, the crowd staged a silent protest march from the SP Office Junction to the Kalikamba Temple. They carried powerful placards that read: “Stop Tree Cutting,” “Clean City, Green City,” “Say No to Projects That Harm the Environment,” and “We must Ensure Clean Air, Water, and Food for Our Children and Grandchildren.”

More than 20 organisations lent their support to the protest, including Parisara Balaga, Mysore Grahakara Parishat, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Team Mysuru Foundation, Let’s Do It Mysore, Yuva Brigade, Youth for Seva, Arya Vaishya Abhivruddhi Samithi, Kannadada Kannadi, Mysore Hridayavanta Kannadigara Balaga, Prakruthi Vakeelara Thanda, Rashtriya Brashtachara Nirmoolane Karyacharane Samithi, Karnataka State Farmers Welfare Association, Mysore Cycling Club, Mysore Athletic Club, Humanities Relief Society, Progressive Fighters and the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha.

Their presence turned what could have been a quiet mourning into a powerful show of public solidarity.

The protest was not limited to environmental organisations. It drew widespread participation from civil society, highlighting the growing public outrage. In the words of one protester: “This is not just about 40 trees. This is about the soul of Mysuru.”

Children, students, women and elders stood side by side, wearing black headbands to mark their silent resistance. The protest cut across caste, creed and class, showing Mysuru’s environment as a shared heritage and a shared responsibility.