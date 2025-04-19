Politics enters protest venue, environmentalists push back

April 19, 2025

Mysuru: Various environmental organisations had called for a solemn candlelight tribute to the 40 felled trees, an event attended by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

Speaking to the media during the gathering, the MLA stressed that the protest was free of political motives and said that everyone had come together to condemn the Government’s action. He demanded the arrest of those responsible for the tree felling.

However, some participants expressed their displeasure, urging the MLA not to speak during the silent protest. They asked that any statements be made after the event concluded.

This led to a brief exchange of words, with a few leaders accompanying the MLA defending his remarks while others insisted that such comments were inappropriate during a silent vigil. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument before the situation was brought under control.

Despite the friction, the MLA and his team later joined the candlelight march, holding candles and chanting slogans. Environmentalists, however, criticised the disruption, reiterating that the protest was meant to remain apolitical and united in spirit. They stressed the need to follow the agreed-upon rules and preserve the dignity of the vigil.