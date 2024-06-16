3,501 candidates appear for Civil Services Prelims exam in City
3,501 candidates appear for Civil Services Prelims exam in City

June 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 3,501 out of 5,633 candidates who had registered for the Civil Services Preliminary exam (also known as Prelims) appeared for the exam today at 13 centres spread across the city, while 2,132 candidates were absent.  The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Civil services exam (IAS,IPS, IFS etc.,).

The centres in the city included Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management ‘college on Valmiki road, Vinayaka Nagar (Paduvarahalli), Maharaja Government PU College on JLB road, D.Banumaiah’s PU college on New Sayyajirao road, Vijaya Vittala PU College, Saraswathipuram, MMK &SDM Mahavidyalaya, Krishnamurthypuram and Mahajana  PU College, Jayalakshmipuram.

The exam was held in two shifts, with the forenoon shift exam taking place at 9.30 am and the afternoon shift exam at 2.30 pm. The entrance to the exam centres was closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

Deputy Commissioner Dr.K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju and other top officials visited the exam centres.

The Police provided security at all the exam centres.

