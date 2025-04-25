Cauvery Aarati at KRS Dam: State allocates Rs. 92 crore

April 25, 2025

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar inspects site, orders detailed action plan

Mysuru: In a major initiative to honour sacred River Cauvery, Karnataka Government has approved Rs. 92 crore for organising Cauvery Aarati at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district, on the lines of Ganga Aarati performed at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar. The funds will be utilised to offer prayers to Mother Cauvery and to develop the necessary infrastructure for hosting the grand ritual regularly.

A day after the Cabinet nod, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, visited KRS Dam along with officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), Public Works and Tourism Departments this morning.

Viewing the water body and adjoining platforms from vantage points, Shivakumar instructed officials to identify suitable locations within KRS premises where Cauvery Aarati could be performed. He also called for a detailed action plan that outlines key elements such as frequency — whether daily, weekly or only on festivals and holidays — and logistical requirements.

Following the inspection, a high-level meeting was held at Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Hotel, where officials presented a PowerPoint briefing. Shivakumar directed the team to submit a comprehensive proposal for final approval. “Cauvery Aarati at KRS Dam is envisioned as a blend of spirituality, cultural heritage, and ecological consciousness — one that honours the river that sustains millions of lives across Karnataka and beyond,” Shivakumar said.

The site visit and meeting were attended by MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Darshan Puttanaiah, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Nandini, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, CNNL Managing Director Mahesh and other senior officials.

As a prelude to the KRS event, an inaugural Cauvery Aarati was held at Sankey Tank in Bengaluru on Mar. 21 evening, drawing over 10,000 attendees. The event was aimed to create awareness about water conservation.

In preparation for that ceremony, Shivakumar had visited Bhagamandala and Talacauvery, the origin of River Cauvery in Kodagu, to collect sacred water from the Brahma Kundike.