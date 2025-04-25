Mittu Chengappa, Kodagu’s senior Congress leader passes away

April 25, 2025

Madikeri: Senior Congress leader, coffee planter and a popular Madikeri resident, Bottolanda Mittu Chengappa (83), passed away last evening at a private hospital in Ammathi, Kodagu district.

For the past few months, he had been unwell and was resting at his home in Mullusoge before his condition worsened on Tuesday night, leading to his hospitalisation. He is survived by his wife Yashika and two daughters Kavya and Krithi.

Mittu Chengappa’s passing marks the end of an era in Kodagu’s political landscape, where he had been a dominant force for over half a century.

Beginning his public life in the 1980s as a member of the Madikeri Municipality, he quickly established himself as a grassroots leader who could connect with people across social strata.

Though he faced setbacks, including a defeat in the MLC elections, his resilience saw him emerge as a politician and the unchallenged king-maker of Kodagu politics.

Unwavering loyalty to Congress

His political journey was characterised by unwavering loyalty to the Congress party.

As a third-generation coffee planter, he transformed his family estates into models of agricultural excellence. His passionate monologues about the “art of making perfect coffee” became legendary, with many dignitaries making trips to his Stuart Hill bungalow just to taste his personally brewed Coorg coffee.

His friendships spanned the worlds of cinema and art. The late Vishnuvardhan and Ambarish considered him a brother, while Superstar Rajinikanth frequently sought the tranquillity of his coffee estates.

As per Kodava traditions, his funeral was conducted at the Kodava Samaja burial ground in Madikeri today afternoon. Before the final rites, his body lay in state at Gandhi Maidan from 10 am to 1 pm, allowing thousands of admirers to pay homage. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy. CM D.K. Shivakumar have condoled his death. Energy Ministers K.J. George and Kodagu District Minister N.S. Boseraj arrived in Madikeri this morning to pay their respects. They reached Madikeri by helicopter. MLAs Ajjikuttira S. Ponnanna and Dr. Manthar Gowda were also present along with a host of Congress leaders in Kodagu.