Waqf Board stakes claim over heritage students’ hostel

April 25, 2025

109-year-old Dharma Students Hostel in the heart of Mysuru city gets Waqf notice

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Waqf Board, which has stirred controversy in recent times by asserting ownership over farmlands, temples, schools and educational institutions across the State, is once again in the spotlight.

This time, it has laid claim to the historic Narayana Shettar Dharma Students’ Home, a 109-year-old structure located on Vinoba Road in the heart of Mysuru city.

An official notice — signed by both the Waqf Board Inquiry Officer and the Court – appointed Chief Executive Officer — has been affixed to the entrance of the M.K. Hostel, the current nameplate displayed on the heritage building.

The notice, dated Apr. 3, 2025, asserts that the structure is situated on Waqf property, referred to as Bismillah Shah Khadri Makaan and alleges that the site has been encroached upon.

The Waqf Board has instructed that a written response be submitted by May 9, 2025, to its office on Cunningham Road, Bengaluru.

The claim is backed by a report submitted by the District Waqf Officer on Jan. 31, 2025, which states that the property, located in Devaraja Mohalla, Vinoba Road, measures 54 feet east-west and 100 feet north-south, totalling 3,268 square feet.

The claim has sparked widespread curiosity and concern, especially given the structure’s rich history. A stone plaque at the site, inscribed in old Kannada and dating back to March 11, 1916, clearly states: “Sri Sampangi Rama Prasanna – Mysuru ruled by the Mahaswami’s patronage group, Sarap Kadabada Narayana Shettar Dharma Students’ Home.”

Presently, the premises is managed by the Vaanika Rathnam Kadabam Mannar Krishnaiah Shetty Trust and continue to function under the name M.K. Hostel. The building houses several rooms, currently occupied by residents, and also features a row of shops facing Vinoba Road that have been rented out.

This development is expected to ignite further debates over Waqf property claims, particularly in Mysuru city areas where there are claims on historical and religious ownership.