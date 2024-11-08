Alleged threat by Waqf Board: Kodagu woman threatened of eviction from her property

November 8, 2024

Kushalnagar: A woman in Kushalnagar, Kodagu, has lodged a Police complaint accusing two individuals of trespassing into her property and threatening her with eviction, alleging that she had encroached Waqf Board land.

The incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2024, when Renuka Uthappa, an employee of a private company based in Bengaluru, was alone at her home in Mullusoge, Kushalnagar.

According to the complaint filed with the Kodagu District Police, Renuka stated that the two men, who identified themselves as representatives of the Waqf Board, entered her property around 11 am and demanded that she vacate the premises, asserting it belonged to the Waqf Board. They allegedly exerted pressure on her to immediately surrender the property to Waqf Board authorities.

Renuka explained that the property in question was purchased by her father from Maneyapanda Bopanna in 1984 and was passed on to her after her parents’ death recently.

When she asked the men to present any legal documents or Court orders proving their claim, they reportedly threatened her, warning that they would call for reinforcements if she did not comply. The men further cautioned her that she would be required to defend her ownership in a ‘Sharia Court’ in Bengaluru. Following these threats, they left the premises.

In addition to filing the Police complaint, Renuka Uthappa has sought support from Kodava community organisations and has appealed to the President of the Federation of Kodava

Samajas for assistance in protecting her inherited property.

The Kushalnagar Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, assuring that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.