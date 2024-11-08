Now, Waqf property row enters Mysuru District

November 8, 2024

Mysuru: Weeks after the Waqf property row hit several North Karnataka districts, it has now hit Mysuru District, with the Waqf Board claiming to own a parcel of Government land in Varuna Assembly Constituency, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The row came to light after the RTC concerning 19 guntas of land in Survey No. 257 at Rangasamudra village in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru District and coming under Varuna Assembly segment, mentioned that the land is Waqf property. The Khata of the said 19 guntas of land was done on Jan. 10, 2022 as No. 999 mentioning the land as belonging to Sunni Khabrastan and Waqf property (as per serial No.317 notification of MWB section 19(2) on Apr. 1, 1965).

But the RTC of 2019-20 mentions that it is Kapanaiah’s Thopu and paddy has been cultivated in the said land. It is suspected that someone may have cultivated paddy on this Government land, which is also referred to as Aaladamara (Banyan tree) and Aralimara (Peepal tree).

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that even days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the officials have been directed to correct the RTCs by removing the name of Waqf Board, the RTC of the 19 guntas of land still mentions the name of Waqf Board, with the authorities seeming to be lethargic to act on the CM’s direction.