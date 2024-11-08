Cancellation of 50:50 MUDA sites: Decision after Desai Commission Report

November 8, 2024

Mysuru: The MUDA general meeting held yesterday after a gap of 10 months amidst the probe into the 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scam, passed an unanimous resolution on cancellation of allotment of all sites sanctioned under 50:50 scheme.

Most of the Legislators, who attended the meeting as MUDA members, demanded cancellation of all sites allotted under 50:50 ratio. The meeting also decided to wait for the outcome of Justice P.N. Desai Commission which is probing the MUDA scam.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that it is appropriate to cancel all the sites allotted illegally. But at the same time, it should be seen that those who have got sites legally are not rendered injustice.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that it has been resolved to cancel allotment of all sites sanctioned under 50:50 ratio basis. We have also demanded an investigation into the massive irregularities that have taken place during the tenure of former MUDA Commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MUDA Chairman, who presided over the meeting, said that the Justice P.N. Desai Commission constituted by the Government is probing the MUDA scam. The next course of action can be decided based on the Commission report , he noted.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan explained about the probe being carried out by several agencies into the MUDA scam.

Speaking to presspersons after the MUDA meeting, Chamaraja Congress MLA K. Harishgowda said that Thursday’s MUDA meeting was to take up 172 matters.

However, the meeting approved all but 60 matters. The MUDA members have demanded taking back of all sites allotted under 50:50 ratio. But the MUDA Commissioner said that a decision on the cancellation of allotment can be taken after the P.N. Desai Commission submits report, which the meeting agreed to, he said adding that another MUDA meeting is likely to take place on Nov. 22 or 24.

Continuing, Harishgowda said that an unauthorised layout sans any map approval has come up in a 17 acre plot near Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle and sites too have been allotted. The meeting discussed this matter as well, during which the members demanded reclamation of the Layout. “We have also sought legal action against previous MUDA Commissioners and staff involved in 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam, to which the MUDA Commissioner agreed”, he added.

MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and other officials were present.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Madhu G. Madegowda and Dinesh Gooligowda and N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait were absent.

CBI likely to take up MUDA scam probe, says MLC Vishwanath

Meanwhile, MLC A.H. Vishwanath said that the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) may also take up the probe into the mega MUDA scam, which is already being investigated into by the Lokayukta, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the one-man Justice P.N. Desai Commission constituted by the State Government.

Speaking to presspersons after the MUDA meeting here yesterday, Vishwanath alleged that during his earlier stint, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shut down the Lokayukta in order to hush up the mega Arkavathi Layout scam in Bengaluru. But the Court ordered restoration of Lokayukta when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister.

“It is shameful that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had to appear for questioning by the same Lokayukta Police, which he had shut down during his earlier stint as the CM. It is deeply disappointing to note that thousands of people who are waiting for MUDA sites for years, have not got sites, while the CM’s wife got 14 sites in a matter of days. I am hopeful that the MUDA scam will meet its logical end. I can clearly see signs of CBI making an entry into the investigation of the scam in the coming days,” he said.

Welcoming the High Court order upholding the Governor’s sanction for the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, Vishwanath alleged massive irregularities worth thousands of crores of rupees in MUDA during the tenure of former MUDA Commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar and sought a comprehensive probe covering the whole length and depth of the scam and action against all those involved in it.