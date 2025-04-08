Simha backs LPG price hike, slams Congress over cost surge

April 8, 2025

Kyathamaranahalli Arabic School cleared by CM Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has come out in defence of the latest Rs. 50 hike in domestic LPG (cooking gas) cylinder prices, even as criticism mounts over rising household costs.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru this morning, Simha noted that LPG prices had soared to Rs. 1,200 three years ago due to global oil market volatility but have now dropped to Rs. 850. He added, however, that the ideal price range should be between Rs. 450 and Rs. 500 for affordability.

Justifying the Centre’s policies, Simha turned his attack on the Congress-led Karnataka Government, accusing it of triggering price hikes across the board.

He questioned whether flagship guarantee schemes like ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Yuvanidhi’ have truly benefited citizens, claiming they’ve only masked a surge in the prices of essentials — including milk, water, Government registrations and stamp duties.

Slamming the Siddaramaiah administration for exploiting the people and enabling corruption, Simha asserted that the BJP had taken concrete steps to regulate fuel costs by pushing piped natural gas infrastructure.

He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for failing to address key issues like the Mekedatu drinking water project during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu. “He talks of building ‘Brand Bengaluru’, but has instead given us ‘gundi (pothole) Bengaluru,’” Simha quipped.

“The very people who brought Congress to power are now spitting on the Government,” he said and warned, “the administration must wake up to growing public anger.”

Kyathamaranahalli row

Prathap Simha took strong exception to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy’s decision to permit an Arabic School in the disputed area of Kyathamaranahalli. He questioned how the DC could approve the institution despite the Police Commissioner’s warning of possible communal unrest.

The DC had authorised the Aleema Sadiya Education Institution and Masjid-E-Siddique-E-Akbar Trust to establish an Arabic School, resolving a long-standing land dispute on Kyathamaranahalli Main Road (Udayagiri 6th Cross), Gayathripuram II Stage.

Calling the decision “unforgivable,” Simha accused the DC of misleading the public and compromising Mysuru’s law and order. He claimed the order was issued at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

“If unrest breaks out in Kyathamaranahalli, the DC will be solely responsible,” Simha warned. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the order and called for the facts to be placed before the High Court.

Vinay Somaiah suicide

Referring to the suicide of Kodagu BJP worker Vinay Somaiah, Simha demanded legal action against Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda. He argued that, based on existing evidence, both Congress Legislators should be named in the FIR and revealed that a writ petition had been filed in the High Court to include their names. Simha, who plans to confront Ponnanna over his statements later today in Madikeri, blamed him directly for Vinay’s death.