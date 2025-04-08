BJP launches Janaakrosha Yatra from Chief Minister’s home district

April 8, 2025

Mysuru: Taking on the Congress over corruption, maladministration, rising prices of essential commodities, services and taxes, diversion of SC/ST funds etc., the BJP launched its nearly month long (covering 16 days) Janaakrosha Yatra from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru on Monday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, after performing puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hill, launched the rally at Nehru Circle (Central Post Office Circle) on Ashoka Road in the heart of the city.

The Yatra passed through prominent streets in the vicinity of Ashoka Road, before reaching the Town Hall where a massive rally was held. Soon as the Yatra reached the Town Hall, the BJP leaders garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the gathering from atop the main Yatra vehicle, Joshi accused the State Government of failure on all fronts.

“The beneficiaries of the State Government’s much trumpeted ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme are waiting for credit of money to their accounts. On the other hand, the Government is indiscreetly hiking prices of all essential commodities. The prices of as many as 48 articles of daily use such as milk, fuel, power etc., has gone up, burdening the common man. People will now have to pay a high price for getting even birth and death certificates,” he said.

Charging the State Government of fooling the people in the name of guarantees, Joshi maintained that the BJP’s Yatra against Congress Government’s misrule is going to draw the attention of the entire country.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Siddaramaiah Government seems to have forgotten ‘AHINDA’ communities and has become a leader only of the minorities.

Accusing Siddaramaiah Government of diverting Rs. 38,000 crore SC/ST funds, he termed the State Government as a shameless one, as it has no concerns for the poor. The Yatra will expose the misdeeds, misrule and funds misuse of Congress Government, he asserted.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly R. Ashok said that this Government was sucking the blood of the people by rising prices and levying taxes at will.

Terming CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as ‘Kalla-Malla’ duo, he chided that though Siddaramaiah does not wear a cap, his actions are meant at fooling the people (topi haakuvudu).

Taking strong exception for 4 percent reservation for Muslims in Government contracts, Ashok said that this is nothing but minority appeasement, which the BJP strongly opposes.

He also charged the State Government of clandestinely attempting to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur to please top Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Vadra.

Charging the CM and Dy.CM of looting the people of the State, he said that this Yatra was not of BJP’s alone, but as that of the people.

Former CM D.V. Sadanandagowda said that the Congress was indulged in looting public money. Accusing Siddaramaiah Government of misusing Vidhana Soudha for its own selfish purposes, he listed a series of scams that the Congress Government was involved.

Targeting the CM for price rise of articles of daily use, he maintained that Congress Government has hiked the prices of all articles, except for air we breathe.

Opposition Leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that CM Siddaramaiah has admitted his wrongdoing by returning the 14 sites allotted to him. Contending that there was a race in the Congress on making ‘payments’ to the Party High Command, he maintained that the Janaakrosha Rally will be the beginning of the end for the Congress.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that the Siddaramaiah Government is out to shut down educational institutions in order to favour Kerala.

Maintaining that the over century-old University of Mysore is in a financial crisis like never before, he said that the University is facing shortage of funds even for paying salaries.

Charging the State Government of repackaging the Rs.300 crore funds sanctioned by the previous BJP Government led by Basavaraj Bommai for the development of Mysore Airport, he alleged that the Government was placing hurdles for railway track to Kodagu, the only district of the State that does not have a railway network. He urged the people to throw out the corrupt Congress regime and bring back the BJP to power.

Former Minister B. Sriramulu said that the Congress Government was doing disservice to the people of the State by rising prices of almost everything.

“The days of Siddaramaiah is numbered and I understand that he has only 220 days left in power. As such, Siddaramaiah is interested in only saving his seat of power, while on the other hand, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is interested in making his son Priyank Kharge as a Deputy CM. Similarly, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and a few other Congress Ministers have publicly expressed their interest on becoming the CM,” he stated.

“The Congress Ministers and leaders are mired in protecting their own interests and have no time to address the problems of the people. The Janaakrosha Rally is aimed at creating public awareness on the Congress misrule,” he said adding that the BJP alone can respond to the plight of the people.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and current MP Govind Karjol said that the Congress, which has falsely accused the BJP Government of 40 percent commission, is now indulged in 60 percent commission, nepotism, maladministration etc.

Maintaining that 12 officers have ended their lives after the Congress came to power two years ago, he accused the Congress of dividing the society on caste and communal lines.

MP P.C. Mohan, MLAs Aravind Bellad, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, T.S. Srivatsa and C.K. Ramamurthy, MLCs N. Ravikumar and C.T. Ravi, former MP Prathap Simha, former MLAs Preetham Gowda, B. Harshavardhan and A.S. Nadahalli, former Minister Murugesh Nirani, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, senior advocate S. Arunkumar, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, State OBC Morcha Chief Raghu Kautilya, leaders M. Rajendra, N.V. Phaneesh and others were present.

The Yatra moved to Chamarajanagar later in the day. The Yatra, to be taken out in four phases, will conclude on May 3 with rallies at Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Bengaluru City.