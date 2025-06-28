Siddaramaiah won’t remain as CM for Dasara: Opposition Leader Ashok

June 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, who arrived in Mysuru this morning, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may not be there for the grand Dasara inauguration this time.

Commenting on reports that there may be changes in the Congress party in September, Ashok asserted that the State will have a new Congress CM in three months.

He claimed that power politics is growing within the ruling Congress with Cabinet Ministers speaking in their own voice on power centres within the party. Accusing the Congress Government of corruption and CM Siddaramaiah of indulging in false propaganda, he said that the people are waiting to throw out this corrupt Government.

Scotching rumours about change of BJP Party President in the State, Ashok maintained that the BJP leadership is not discussing about effecting a change of State BJP President or Leader of the Opposition.

Senior BJP members, who were jailed during the Emergency 50 years ago, were felicitated at the programme organised by the City Unit of the BJP at a function hall in Vijayanagar this morning. Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP President L. Nagendra, State BJP Minorities Morcha President Dr. Anil Thomas, party leaders V. Shailendra, Hema Nandeesh, Giridhar, Somasundar and others are seen.

Speaking to press persons ahead of taking part at a programme organised by City BJP in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency by the then Congress Government headed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said that he had been to Delhi this week to submit a quarterly report to party leadership on the activities held by the Opposition BJP to take on the ruling Congress Government in the State.

Asserting that he will go to Delhi again as the Opposition Leader after three months to submit another progress report, he wondered where is the question of change when such is the situation.

“At present, there is no question of change of Party President in the State as the electoral process involved in the selection is too long. A party meeting was held at MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan’s residence in Bengaluru a couple of days ago, only as per the directions of the party High Command and no one need not read too much into it. This meeting had taken place following the party’s direction to hold such meetings once in a fortnight to discuss political strategies,” he said while reiterating that there are no talks about change of Party Head in the State.