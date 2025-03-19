MUDA case against CM: Special Court asks Lokayukta to clarify discrepancies in report

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: Over a month after the Karnataka High Court rejected a plea to transfer Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI, Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has sought clarification from Lokayukta Investigation Officer T.J. Udesh on certain points.

The case, filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, accuses Siddaramaiah’s wife of illegally obtaining 14 sites from MUDA in exchange for land at Kesare under the 50:50 alternative site allotment scheme. Following a directive from the Court, the Lokayukta Police investigated the case and submitted a report.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat instructed the Lokayukta Police to address specific issues raised by the Court. The next hearing is scheduled for Mar. 24.

Krishna, who argued the case himself, highlighted what he claimed were discrepancies in Lokayukta’s report. He pointed out that while Column 14 of the report stated that all four accused (Accused No. 1 to 4) had committed no wrongdoing, Column 17 noted that MUDA incurred losses due to the then-MUDA Commissioner sanctioning sites under 50:50 scheme.

Krishna argued that the mention of financial loss indicated a scam, making it evident that the accused were culpable.

After hearing the arguments, Judge Bhat directed the Lokayukta Police to clarify the conflicting findings. Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor Venkatesh S. Arbatti represented the Lokayukta in the case.