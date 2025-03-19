Fall in Lane: Police urge KSRTC to check traffic congestion caused by buses

March 19, 2025

Mysuru: To tackle traffic congestion in Mysuru, the City Traffic Police held a meeting with officials from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), seeking their cooperation.

The meeting took place at the office of KSRTC Rural Divisional Controller at Bannimantap. Traffic ACP M. Shivashankar, along with senior KSRTC officials, participated in the discussion. They urged KSRTC bus drivers and conductors to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and support the Police in easing congestion.

Police highlighted that they have received several public complaints regarding KSRTC buses flouting traffic rules. He pointed out that buses frequently fail to stop at designated stops or lane, instead halting on busy roads to issue tickets, further worsening traffic congestion. He raised concerns over bus drivers not wearing uniforms or seat belts and some buses emitting thick smoke, adding to air pollution.

Strictly follow rules: The ACP emphasised the need for regular inspections of buses and urged KSRTC staff to follow key regulations, including no honking near hospitals, avoiding high-speed driving in urban areas and stopping only at designated bus stops.

During emergencies such as riots, processions, protests or strikes, the Police stressed that KSRTC staff must strictly follow traffic instructions. They warned that arguments with Police officials during such events could lead to further traffic chaos.

Cooperation between the transport department staff and the Traffic Police is essential for ensuring smooth traffic flow. Officials from both urban and rural divisions pledged to work together to address the ongoing congestion issues.

Rural Divisional Controller Srinivas stated that instructions have been issued to staff to adhere to traffic regulations. He assured that awareness campaigns will be conducted in the coming days to ensure strict compliance.

Auto parking woes

During the meeting, officials raised concerns over autorickshaws parked haphazardly in front of the Sub-Urban Bus Stand. This disorganised parking is creating inconvenience for both transport buses entering and exiting the stand, as well as for passengers.

The public has also lodged complaints regarding the issue. KSRTC requested strict action to regulate autorickshaw parking in the area, they said.

Urban Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh reaffirmed the KSRTC’s commitment to cooperating with the traffic Police. He noted that drivers have already been instructed to follow traffic rules.

Veeresh announced plans for an upcoming meeting between the KSRTC traffic inspectors and the Traffic Police. The meeting will focus on addressing rule enforcement, resolving issues caused by autorickshaw parking near bus stops, and finding effective solutions.

The meeting was attended by V.V. Puram Traffic Inspector Lava, Siddartha Traffic Inspector Sridhar, Devaraja Traffic Inspector Mamata, Krishnaraja Traffic Station Inspector Mahadevappa, Narasimharaja Traffic Inspector Rekhabai and other senior officials.