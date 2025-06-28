Works on to disconnect UGD line to Kukkarahalli Lake 

June 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a positive step for the city’s environmental movement, the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has succeeded in convincing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to disconnect a sewage line from Vinayaka Nagar (Paduvarahalli) that was polluting Kukkarahalli Lake for years.

Following years of dialogue with environmental experts and air pollution control officials, lab reports confirmed that the Lake’s water had been contaminated by untreated sewage flowing in from a UGD (Underground Drainage) line.

This prompted urgent action by the MGP, and on June 26, MGP representatives met with MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif for a 40-minute meeting, during which the issue was discussed in depth.

Acting swiftly, the Commissioner conferred with Superintending Engineer K.J. Sindhu and accepted MGP’s petition. He immediately instructed that the existing sewage line be disconnected and ordered that work on an alternative route begin the same day. According to MGP, work to disconnect the UGD line is in progress, and they will follow up with the MCC and the University of Mysore, the custodian of Kukkarahalli Lake.

This marks a significant milestone in the three-decade-long effort by MGP and residents to protect the ecologically sensitive Kukkarahalli Lake.

MGP has expressed its gratitude to the MCC Commissioner for the prompt and decisive action that has brought relief to thousands of Mysureans. Those present during the Commissioner’s visit included MGP Founder-President Bhamy V. Shenoy, Wetland Expert U.N. Ravikumar, Convener D.V. Dayanand Sagar, President Shobhana and Sumana Shenoy.