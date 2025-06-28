Kempegowda has contributed a lot to Karnataka: MLA

June 28, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that Bengaluru Founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who was a visionary, has contributed a lot to the development of Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating the stage programme of 516th Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti organised by the District Administration in association with Kannada and Culture Department and Kempegowda Jayantotsava Samiti at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Pointing out that Kempegowda was instrumental in taking the reins of Yelahanka, in parallel with the Vijayanagar empire, GTD said that Kempegowda’s vision and farsightedness in his approach towards the development of Bengaluru is remarkable. Noting that Bengaluru city built by Kempegowda has grown beyond limits and earned worldwide recognition today, he said that the contributions of the Bengaluru Founder remains forever in the pages of history.

The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which was unveiled at Sri Kempegowda Circle in Alanahalli on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road yesterday.

Highlighting the efforts made by Kempegowda in building Bengaluru, he said that he built many water tanks, temples etc., with his own plans and vision, taking along all communities together. Kempegowda was also known for his kind deeds and philanthropy, he added.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, who presided, said that Kempegowda worked for the welfare and upliftment of all communities. Maintaining that Kempegowda was not limited to one community, he said that the deeds and works of the Nadaprabhu is emulative for every elected representative of today.

Stating that it was the Congress Government which started official Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, Harishgowda said that Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti is being celebrated on June 27 every year following a decision taken by Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji headed committee of expert historians.

Suyog Hospital Founder Dr. S.P. Yoganna, who delivered the keynote address, said that Kempegowda had dreamt of Bengaluru becoming a world class city in the future and accordingly, he planned the city. Pointing out that today Bengaluru is called the IT-BT capital, Silicon city, Green city and the like, he said that the mega capital city of the State has now become home to lakhs of people from across the country. Kempegowda treated all communities equally in building Bengaluru, he added.

Achievers from different fields, who were honoured with ‘Kempegowda’ Award at Kalamandira yesterday, seen with Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Kempegowda Jayantotsava Samiti President Prashanth Gowda and other dignitaries. Picture right shows Mainabai Kanwar Baghmar, who was felicitated on behalf of her husband C. Sohanlal Baghmar for rendering social service to Mysore Pinjrapole Society for decades, by Vokkaligara Sangha, Mysuru District, on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti in city yesterday, with Budhmal Baghmar, Rajan Baghmar, Chanchal Devi Baghmar, Bindu Baghmar and others.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that it is because of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s vision and meticulous planning which has enabled lakhs of people from across the country to make Bengaluru as their home.

Several achievers from different fields were conferred with ‘Kempegowda’ Award and meritorious students who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC were presented ‘Pratibha Puraskar.’

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Jayantotsava Samiti President Prashanth Gowda and others were present.

Earlier on Friday, a grand procession was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate to Kalamandira, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes.