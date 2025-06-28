HC stays Cauvery Aarti at KRS Dam; next hearing on July 23

June 28, 2025

Bengaluru: The High Court has imposed an interim stay on the State Government’s ambitious Cauvery Aarti project planned near the KRS Dam, modelled after the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

The order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram, who argued that conducting religious ceremonies at the dam site violates safety regulations.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Kameshwar Rao and Justice C.M. Joshi directed suspension of all construction work related to the project.

The Court has sought clarification on whether the proposed activities comply with the Dam Safety Act and questioned why work commenced without following proper tender procedures.

The Bench also endorsed obtaining an expert opinion from the Indian Institute of Science and scheduled the next hearing for July 23 to review relevant documents.

The project has faced growing opposition from various quarters. Gram Panchayats surrounding the KRS Dam have passed resolutions against holding the Aarti at the sensitive location.

Farmer organisations, Dalit groups and pro-Kannada activists have staged protests, urging the Government to instead utilise the allocated Rs. 98 crore for developing lakes, canals, and improving government schools.

In related legal proceedings, separate PILs have been filed against the Aarti project and a proposed amusement park, with Advocate M. Shivakumar representing the petitioners. The State government’s case was presented by advocates Shashikiran Shetty and Uday Holla.