Keep Assembly in suspended animation: MLC Vishwanath

August 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the MUDA scam row failing to recede, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has appealed the Governor to keep the Government and also the Karnataka Assembly under suspended animation.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Vishwanath said that similar action was taken by the then Governor when Veerendra Patil was the Chief Minister. But in a later development, S. Bangarappa became the Chief Minister, he pointed out.

Referring to the alleged tampering of MUDA files, Vishwanath said that this was a shameless act by the authorities and political leaders. Alleging that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh had taken away MUDA files in a helicopter, he demanded registration of a case against Suresh for stealing files.

Noting that both the previous MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar should be suspended from service pending investigation, the MLC wanted the Lokayukta to register a suo-moto case and carry out a probe.

“A thorough probe will lead to finding out the names of all those involved in the scam, in which leaders of all political parties are involved,” he said.

Vishwanath also alleged that tampering of files and illegal allotment of sites is still going on even after the mammoth MUDA scam was unearthed.

Continuing, Vishwanath launched a tirade against the goonda behaviour of the Congress party, which had played a pivotal role in building the nation.

“The Governor had issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and subsequently, the CM should have replied to the notice and not his Cabinet. The CM should have personally visited the Raj Bhavan and convinced the Governor, who had never asked for the CM’s resignation,” he said.

Replying to a question on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his alleged role in the mining scam, Vishwanath said that the law is the same for everyone. Noting that a probe agency has submitted a report in this regard, he wanted the Governor to take action based on the report.