Protest demands FIR against Cops who framed tribal in wife’s ‘murder’

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: Members of Bhrashtachara Nirmoolana Samiti staged a protest in front of the SP’s Office in city yesterday, demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and arrest of the former Circle Police Inspector (CPI) of Periyapatna, the Investigation Officer, and the Kushalnagar Police Inspector.

The demand relates to a case in which a tribal man was wrongfully implicated in his wife’s murder — a case that took a shocking turn when the woman recently surfaced alive.

Suresh, a tribal man, spent two years in jail after being falsely charged with murdering his wife, Mallige. The case was pursued by a team of Policemen including CPI B.G. Prakash, ASI Somashekar and staff members Jithendra Kumar, M. Prakash, and Mukesh Kumar.

The protesters alleged that the Police officers deliberately framed Suresh and filed a charge sheet with the Court to fulfil their own selfish motives and corrupt practices, sending an innocent man behind bars. “This misuse of power by the Police has brought disgrace upon the judicial system,” they said.

The protesters further demanded a probe into the service integrity of CPI B.G. Prakash and the identification of the skeletal remains of a woman found within Bettadapura Police Station limits, which were previously passed off as those of Mallige. They called for strict action against all those who misled the Court with false claims.

Samiti General Secretary Prakash Gadi, along with Yatiraj, Mohan Kumar, Nandakishore, Vijay, Ravikanth Rao, Ananthu, Ranganath Bangarappa, Chidanand, Mysore Basavanna and others participated in the protest.