Body consumed by wild animals, but clothes intact!
April 10, 2025

Mysuru: City Advocate Pandu Pujari, representing Suresh — the man accused of murdering his wife Mallige, who was later found alive with her paramour Ganesh after five years — while making submissions, raised a crucial point concerning UDR No. 33/2020.

As per the Bettadapura Police report, the body recovered from the scene was in a decomposed state, emitting a foul smell, with dogs and wild animals having eaten the flesh, leaving behind only the skeleton. The report stated that only a portion of flesh was found on the back and hip area and that the body was found behind some shrubs.

Reading from the report, Advocate Pujari expressed disbelief: If wild animals had indeed consumed the body, how could the clothes remain intact? “Did the animals gently remove the clothes before eating the flesh?” he questioned.

Advocate Pujari reiterated that Mallige herself had stated that the clothes shown to her did not belong to her, suggesting that the Police had fabricated the case to mislead the Court and falsely implicate his client, Suresh.

