‘Dead’ wife found alive case: Police lapses in probe unfold before Court

April 10, 2025

Dead body eaten by animals, but clothes intact —victim’s advocate flags major flaw in Police theory

Mysuru: The case of the ‘dead’ wife found alive is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing legal dramas in recent times, with fresh revelations emerging each day.

The murder was pinned on Suresh after the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered in a bush on Nov. 12, 2020, at Shanuboganahalli in Bettadapura Police Station limits of Periyapatna taluk. As a result, Suresh had to spend two years in jail.

On Wednesday (Apr. 9), Advocate Pandu Pujari, representing Suresh — the man accused of murdering his wife Mallige, who was later found alive with her paramour after five years — filed an advance application before the 5th Additional District and Sessions Court seeking access to the statements recorded as evidence in the case.

Judge Gururaj Somakkalavar directed that the statement be recorded on Apr. 17, the date set for the next hearing. In response, Advocate Pujari informed the Court that with Mallige, the wife, having been allowed to return to her village, it would be difficult to bring her back for recording the statement.

Judge Somakkalavar also stated that he intended to present additional details to the Court.

It may be recalled that Mallige was earlier housed at the State Women’s Home in Vijayanagar.

Later, based on the Court’s direction, the Bylakuppe Police produced Mallige before the Court, where her statements were recorded. She provided details regarding her whereabouts after leaving her husband’s house and disclosed with whom she had been living over the past five years.

Cloth identification

Following this, Advocate Pandu Pujari requested the Court to present the clothes seized by the Police during the body recovery process.

The sealed box was brought to the Court, opened before the Judge and the clothes were shown to Mallige for identification.

Upon seeing them, Mallige reiterated that the clothes did not belong to her.

Earlier, she had been shown photographs of the same clothes and had clearly stated that they were not hers and that she had never worn such clothes.

Who is Annegowda?

In connection with the same case registered as UDR No. 33/2020, the Police had assigned Constable Trinethra to submit the viscera and other samples collected from the scene of the crime to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

However, in the ‘passport’ — an official permission issued to the Constable for sample submission — the Police mentioned that the samples belonged to one Annegowda. This discrepancy was brought to the Court’s notice by the advocates, who ensured the documents were marked as evidence.

Signature on blank white paper

Further, Advocate Pandu Pujari informed the Court about a statement recorded from S.S. Natesh, a farmer from Shanuboganahalli, in which he clearly stated that he had not discovered any dead body on his land, nor had he filed any complaint with the Police. Natesh further claimed that the Police had taken his signature on a blank white paper.

Pandu Pujari argued that the Police had deliberately framed his client, Suresh and misled the Court throughout the investigation.

He urged the Court to initiate an inquiry against the Police officers and staff involved under Section 211 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or Section 248(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Hearing on Apr. 17

Later, Judge Gururaj Somakkalavar informed Advocate Pandu Pujari that the issues presented would be included in his order.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for Apr. 17, when, as per the Court’s direction, Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana will submit a detailed report on the lapses in the investigation.

It may be recalled that one Suresh, a tribal hailing from Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar, was arrested by the Bettadapura Police on charges of murdering his wife, Mallige.

Suresh, who spent two years in jail, was released on bail granted by the High Court. Shockingly, his ‘dead’ wife Mallige was found alive, having snacks with her paramour Ganesh at a hotel in Madikeri on Apr. 3, 2025.

Mallige can return to her village

On Wednesday (Apr. 9), the Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court granted permission for Mallige to return to her village with Ganesh, her paramour.

Mallige, who was staying at the State Home for Women in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, had requested the Court to allow her to go back to T. Shettigeri village in Ponnampet taluk, where she had been living with Ganesh for the past five years.

Considering her request, the Court allowed her to return to T. Shettigeri, on the condition that she appear before the Court for all future hearings.

The Court also instructed the Bettadapura Police to collect her contact number and address to ensure her presence when required.

It may be noted that Mysuru SP Vishnuvardhana had also recorded Mallige’s statement at his office on Apr. 7, as part of the inquiry into the lapses committed during the Bettadapura Police’s investigation in the murder case.