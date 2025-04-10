Mahaveer Jayanti celebrated
News

Mahaveer Jayanti celebrated

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: More than 3,000 members of Jain community, including Mahila Mandal members celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti with great fervour in city this morning, marking the birth of Lord Mahaveer, the 24th Jain Tirthankara.

The members took out a grand procession from Sri Sumatinath Jain Temple in Halladakeri (Mahaveer Nagar) along with idols of Bhagwan Mahaveer and other paraphernalia related to the occasion.

The procession passed through Irwin Road and Ashoka Road before concluding at Mahaveer Bhavan in Halladakeri.

The procession featured Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Rath, Indradwaj and Bhagwan Mahaveer Palaki, accompanied by various bands.

The procession concluded at Mahaveer Bhavan, where the Jain flag was hoisted by Shri Sumati Nath Jain Murti Pujak Sangh Trustee Parasmal Singavi  and Secretary Kantilal Gulecha.

The uniformly dressed women and girls wearing headgear, took part in a two-wheeler rally.  

Earlier, the rituals began with a special Abhisheka at Mahaveer Bhavan, where the devotees offered prayers to the idol of Lord Mahaveer.

Also a Dharma Sabha was organised at Mahaveer Bhavan.

Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghathan distributed prasadam at various locations near K.R. Hospital, Shivarampet, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Agrahara, Siddartha Layout and Roti Bank on Chandragupta Road.

Shree Digambara Jain Samaja, Mahaveera Mandali, Padmashree Mahila Samaja, Sumathinath Jain Nava Yuvak Mandal and other Jain organisations took part in the  celebrations.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching