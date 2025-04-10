Mahaveer Jayanti celebrated

April 10, 2025

Mysuru: More than 3,000 members of Jain community, including Mahila Mandal members celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti with great fervour in city this morning, marking the birth of Lord Mahaveer, the 24th Jain Tirthankara.

The members took out a grand procession from Sri Sumatinath Jain Temple in Halladakeri (Mahaveer Nagar) along with idols of Bhagwan Mahaveer and other paraphernalia related to the occasion.

The procession passed through Irwin Road and Ashoka Road before concluding at Mahaveer Bhavan in Halladakeri.

The procession featured Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Rath, Indradwaj and Bhagwan Mahaveer Palaki, accompanied by various bands.

The procession concluded at Mahaveer Bhavan, where the Jain flag was hoisted by Shri Sumati Nath Jain Murti Pujak Sangh Trustee Parasmal Singavi and Secretary Kantilal Gulecha.

The uniformly dressed women and girls wearing headgear, took part in a two-wheeler rally.

Earlier, the rituals began with a special Abhisheka at Mahaveer Bhavan, where the devotees offered prayers to the idol of Lord Mahaveer.

Also a Dharma Sabha was organised at Mahaveer Bhavan.

Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghathan distributed prasadam at various locations near K.R. Hospital, Shivarampet, Ashoka Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Agrahara, Siddartha Layout and Roti Bank on Chandragupta Road.

Shree Digambara Jain Samaja, Mahaveera Mandali, Padmashree Mahila Samaja, Sumathinath Jain Nava Yuvak Mandal and other Jain organisations took part in the celebrations.