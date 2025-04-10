Pouthi Katha for model house: MUDA official suspended for creating fake records

April 10, 2025

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysuru: The MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority), which grabbed national headlines last year for all the wrong reasons following the unearthing of a mega alternative 50:50 ratio site allotment scam, is once again in the news as another scam has come to light.

The latest scandal was unearthed after MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan issued an order on Wednesday suspending MUDA Office Manager Somasundar on charges of creating fake documents related to a renovated Model House and illegally executing a Pouthi Khata (succession or transfer of property to heirs) without proper authorisation.

In addition to the suspension, the Commissioner has recommended disciplinary action against MUDA Special Tahsildar K.V. Rajashekar. The action follows a complaint filed by RTI activist B.N. Nagendra, which was reportedly found prima facie true after a preliminary inquiry.

Case dates back to Nov. 2, 1982

The case dates back to Nov. 2, 1982, when the then CITB (City Improvement Trust Board) sanctioned Model House No. 867 in Gokulam 3rd Stage to Lilian Sharada Joseph of Jayalakshmipuram. The Title Deed and other related documents were issued to her after she paid the full cost of the house. However, she passed away on Sept. 3, 1983.

Decades later, MUDA officials — formerly part of CITB — allegedly discovered that there were no legal heirs to the property. According to activist Nagendra’s complaint, officials created a fake family tree and Aadhaar in the name of one Cyril Marcus Joseph on March 26, 2024, and proceeded to carry out an illegal Pouthi Khata in his name.

Nagendra further alleged that the adjoining piece of land was also illegally sanctioned to Marcus Joseph. A Sale Deed was later registered in his name, allegedly through fraudulent means.

Fraudulent deal

Subsequently, MUDA officials themselves facilitated the sale of the house, which stood illegally in Marcus Joseph’s name, to one M. Mamatha and T. Shyam using fake documentation.

Taking serious note of the complaint, MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan inspected the relevant files and directed MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar to conduct a formal inquiry.

The Secretary’s investigation revealed that Office Manager Somasundar and Special Tahsildar K.V. Rajashekar had illegally issued an amended Sale Deed for Gokulam Model House No. 867 — without informing or securing approval from the Secretary, who alone holds the authority to sanction and issue Title Deeds.

Based on the findings, Prasanna Kumar submitted a report recommending disciplinary action, citing that the two officials had misused their positions to illegally issue the Sale Deed.

Acting on the report, Commissioner Raghunandan on Wednesday suspended Office Manager Somasundar for serious misconduct and has recommended disciplinary proceedings against Special Tahsildar K.V. Rajashekar.