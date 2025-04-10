MUDA case Lokayukta closure report: Special Court verdict on Apr. 15; testing time for CM Siddaramaiah

April 10, 2025

Bengaluru: The Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru has reserved its order on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which challenges the Lokayukta’s ‘B Report’ that gave Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The verdict is scheduled to be pronounced on April 15. After a series of arguments and counterarguments, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat yesterday announced that the Court would deliver its decision next week.

The case stems from a complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has questioned the legality of site denotification and allotment under Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

Krishna urged the Court to take the ED’s findings seriously, alleging that the Lokayukta’s version was misleading and contradicted the ED’s conclusions, which termed the denotification illegal.

“Investigative agencies are supposed to safeguard society. If they act this way, what are activists like us supposed to do?” Krishna asked the Court. He also demanded action against Lokayukta officers for allegedly derailing the course of justice.

The Lokayukta Police had earlier filed a ‘B Report’ — a closure report — giving Siddaramaiah a clean chit. However, the ED, in an eight-page petition, urged the Special Court to reject the Lokayukta’s report, stating that its own investigation had unearthed significant evidence pointing to irregularities involving Siddaramaiah and his family. ED also highlighted procedural lapses, noting that the Lokayukta questioned the Chief Minister with only 30 queries before closing the investigation. The agency contends that this cursory probe was insufficient and that the case warrants a thorough reinvestigation.

Depending on the Court’s decision on April 15, the outcome could range from accepting the B Report to ordering a reinvestigation or even initiating trial proceedings. The verdict is expected to carry significant political and legal implications for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has taken the matter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), raising concerns over the credibility of the Lokayukta’s clean chit to Siddaramaiah and his family. He had earlier approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe, but the petition was dismissed by a Single-Judge Bench. As political and legal tensions escalate, all eyes are now on the Special Court’s verdict on Apr. 15, which will determine the future course of the MUDA site allotment case.