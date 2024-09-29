‘Don’t ignore development works in the name of Dasara’

September 29, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah speaks tough; warns officials of stern action for being lax in executing the works

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pulled up the officials of the district, warning them against coming out with lame excuses and ignoring the development works in the name of Dasara.

He was chairing the progress review meeting of the district at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall in city on Friday.

The CM, who began with a quote of Mahatma Gandhiji, said, “People’s Court and Conscience is Above All the Courts” and told a few words of advise to the officials, but with a subtle message that, the Government won’t tolerate officers with lackadaisical attitude.

“The Officers should stop citing excuses and telling lies. A lie is followed by another lie to defend the first, which is never ending. Such officers will, however, be caught one day, but it doesn’t hold good to your career. I have seen officers of several cadres and have also raised my voice as Opposition Party Leader. The Officers should be alert in time management, as I believe that, those without discipline commit errors. Hence those officials, who ignore development works, won’t be tolerated by this Government. The District Minister should initiate action without showing any mercy,” warned Siddaramaiah.

Grand Dasara

CM Siddaramaiah, a native of Mysuru, directed the officials to leave no stone unturned to celebrate Dasara on a grand scale this year. With the State receiving copious rain this year, exceeding the forecast of weatherman, there should be no compromise on the gaiety and glory associated with the annual festival, he said.

Law and Order

Saying that the development and economy hinges on law and order situation in the State, the CM attributed the crimes to irresponsibility of Police Department. There is a correlation between the investments and law and order situation, he said.

Agile in work

There is no dearth of funds for development initiatives, with the grants sanctioned for budgetary announcements. The Action Plan should be ready at the time of releasing the funds and with barely six months left for the present fiscal year to complete, the officials who lag behind in executing the works will be dealt strictly.

Over eight hours…

The meeting that began at around 1 pm lasted for eight-and-a-half hours, with the CM Siddaramaiah reviewing the progress of every Departments. Interestingly, even as CM was in the city, Lokayukta Police of Mysuru Division filed a FIR in relation to the case of MUDA site irregularities.

Barring a lunch break for 30 minutes from 3.15 pm, the meeting was resumed again, with the officials hoping that it would end by 5 pm or 6 pm. But when the meeting lasted at 9.40 pm, the officials looked red faced, with the CM chastising them according to his whims and fancy.

DDPI scrambles for words

DDPI Javaregowda found himself in an embarrassing situation, as he replied in monosyllables, to the series of questions posed by the CM at the meeting.

The CM asked DDPI, Is Kannada being taught in CBSE and ICSE Schools? The DDPI came out with a mixed reply — Yes and No. As he continued to react shortly, the fellow officials could not stop laughing. The CM eventually directed the DDPI to take steps to improve SSLC results by conducting special coaching, series of exams to improve the efficacy of the students, including those who are academically poor.