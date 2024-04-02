Tanveer Sait seeks 1.5 lakh vote lead in Narasimharaja
Tanveer Sait seeks 1.5 lakh vote lead in Narasimharaja

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait has urged party workers to strive for a minimum of 1.5 lakh votes for Congress candidate M. Lakshmana in the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency during the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a gathering of N.R. Constituency Congress leaders and workers at the party office near the City Railway Station yesterday, Sait emphasised that the Congress has diligently fulfilled its pre-poll promises and commitments, which would significantly bolster the party’s prospects in the LS elections.

Highlighting the steadfast support of N.R. Constituency voters towards the Congress, Sait urged workers to engage in door-to-door visits to raise awareness among residents about the State government’s implemented guarantees.

Noting the distribution of 70,000 guarantee cards in the Constituency during the Assembly Polls, which contributed to his victory, Sait stressed the importance of ensuring a resounding victory for party candidate Lakshmana.

The meeting was attended by City Congress President R. Murthy, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, along with party leaders G.N. Manjunath, Syed Iqbal, Girish, Eshwar Chakkadi and others.

