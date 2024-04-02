‘Let’s build Rama Rajya by helping needy’

April 2, 2024

Seer inaugurates Rotary Midtown – Manasa Kuteera School for Special Children in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: “We all joined hands for the construction of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Similarly, we should come together to help the needy to build a Rama Rajya,” said Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji.

The Swamiji addressed the gathering during the inauguration of Manasa Kuteera School for Special Children at Dwarakanagar (RT Nagar), by Rotary Midtown on Monday.

“If one reads Ramayana, they can understand the good qualities of Sri Rama. Following the consecration of Balak Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Rama Rajya has become a reality. We should worship Rama daily and to keep the Lord happy, we should help those in distress in the society. It is only then the complete Rama Rajya can be built,” said the Pejawar Swamiji.

“The God has bestowed a body and intelligence, full of energy, which we consider as a big fortune. If we do our mite for those who are devoid of such fortune, it can be considered as a way of worshipping the God,” said the Swamiji.

“Like a penance, Members of Rotary Midtown have completed the works of building a School for Special Children, which we consider as a bigger puja to the God. I wish good for all who joined hands for this noble task and also pray God for the good of the children who are admitted to this school. We have been running a similar institute at Udupi for the past several years. I am happy to take part in such an event here,” added the Pejawar Swamiji.

District Governor of Rotary District 3181 Rtn. H.R. Keshav said: “Rotary Midtown has been effectively working towards helping the society. It is also one among the best performing Rotary Clubs. Every year, Rotary Midtown has been conducting a programme called ‘Bandhavya’ for special children, in keeping with its motto for the year — Create Hope In The World.”

Earlier in his introductory address, Rtn. S. Raghavendra, Chairman of Rotary Midtown Manasa Kuteera, said: “The building has been constructed on 7,800 square feet space on one acre of land at the cost of Rs. 1.40 crore. About 150 special children can be accommodated here, with the school expected to start functioning in a few months.”

Members of Rotary Mysore and others, who gave generous financial contribution towards the construction of Manasa Kuteera, were felicitated on the occasion.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated the school building. Rotary Mysore Midtown President Rtn. D. Srinivasan, Rotary Mysore Midtown Foundation Chairman Rtn. Dr. K.A. Prahlad, leader A.R. Alagappa, industrialist R. Guru, entrepreneur Srikanth Das and Shivakumar of Mahalakshmi Sweets were present.