Sri Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya tomorrow: Police tighten security in city

January 21, 2024

No permission for processions today, tomorrow: Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: In light of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Mysuru City Police have implemented comprehensive security measures to ensure the prevention of any untoward incidents. Security measures are already in place and will continue till the morning of Jan. 23.

As a first step, the Police have denied permission to hold processions today and tomorrow and have launched intensive checking of vehicles entering and exiting the city limits.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that the Police would not permit any kinds of processions and marches to ensure peace.

“There is no permission for any organisation or group to take out any procession today and tomorrow in the city, in view of law and order. Checking and stringent measures will continue till the morning of Jan. 23,” Ramesh added.

“We have identified places within the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate limits, where pujas and religious functions are planned and we will provide security. In addition, security will be provided to all places of worship including temples, churches and mosques,” he said.

Dedicated Police teams from jurisdictional stations are checking hotels and other accommodations to detect any suspicious persons staying. Guest lists are being scanned and their information is being tracked. We have also asked hotel managements to keep an eye on casual visitors through CCTV cameras,” the Commissioner added.

Officers and staff have been deployed at sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits, operating both during the day and night and vehicles like Garuda, Cheetah and Chamundi Pade have been assigned to continuously patrol the city, promptly responding to any events. Checkpoints have been established to ensure monitoring and control, he said.

Both City and District Police have also decided to put rowdy elements into preventive custody to ensure peaceful celebrations of Ram Temple consecration across the city. The security arrangements are being monitored by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj while Additional SP N. Nandini will be in-charge of security arrangements in the district.

While City Police have been vigilant in sensitive areas of the city, they have also deployed additional security atop Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, Sri Rama Mandiras and Anjaneyaswamy Temples.

Meanwhile, the District police will closely watch movements in Hunsur, K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna which are listed as sensitive areas in the district.

The Police will also check vehicles moving into the district and city at various check posts. This apart, the highway patrolling units have also been instructed to keep a vigil on vehicle movements on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.

City Police personnel including Police Inspectors and ACPs have also been instructed to visit various lodges in the city to keep track on the visitors. Mysuru SP Seema Latkar will be visiting various parts of the district to inspect the security arrangements while City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCP Muthuraj and DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi will participate in city rounds.