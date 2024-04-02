MP Sumalatha to hold meeting with supporters tomorrow

April 2, 2024

Mandya: Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambarish, who was a BJP ticket aspirant from Mandya seat in LS polls, has called a meeting of her supporters at Kalikamba Samudaya Bhavan in Mandya at 10.30 am tomorrow (Apr. 3) to take a decisive decision on her future course, with the last date for filing of nomination papers being Apr. 4, according to Akhila Karnataka Ambarish Abhimanigala Sangha President Belur Somashekar.

During the meeting, she is likely to discuss the decision of BJP High Command to leave Mandya seat to its alliance partner, JD(S), and whether to pay heed to the BJP top brass advise on supporting the candidature of H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) in the better interests of the NDA.

Only on Sunday, former Chief Minister HDK, who is contesting the Mandya LS seat as the NDA candidate, had met Sumalatha at her Bengaluru residence and sought her support. Following this meeting, Sumalatha is said to have toned down her plans of contesting Mandya seat as an independent candidate and is likely to extend support to HDK.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that HDK will file his nomination papers at Mandya on Apr. 4.