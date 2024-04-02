Jeweller’s home-cum-shop burgled at Sathagalli in city

April 2, 2024

2 kg gold ornaments, 25 kg silver missing; family away in Tumakuru to attend temple fest

Mysore/Mysuru: A jeweller residing in Sathagalli B Zone fell victim to a burglary, with dacoits making away with a significant amount of gold ornaments and silver articles from the premises.

Though the Police are tight-lipped about the precise quantity of the stolen items until the completion of the investigation, the jeweller’s complaint says that 2 kgs of gold ornaments and 25 kgs of silver articles have been stolen.

The targeted residence belongs to V. Nagaraju, situated opposite VTU in the Sathagalli ‘B’ Zone.

Nagaraju promptly filed a complaint at Mysuru South Police Station on Sunday, given that his home also houses the jewellery shop.

As per reports, Nagaraju informed the Police that the culprits arrived on two motorcycles and ransacked the house, making off with over 2 kg of gold ornaments and approximately 25 kg of silver articles. Additionally, the burglars removed the DVR of the CCTV system to conceal their identities.

Sources reveal that Nagaraju told the Police about a recent altercation with a woman who was his tenant, raising suspicions about her involvement. While authorities have yet to confirm these claims, further details will only emerge following a thorough investigation.

Travel to Tumakuru

According to the complaint, Nagaraju, accompanied by his family, left Mysuru on Mar. 22 afternoon in their car to attend the Dandina Maramma Jatra in Madhugiri in Tumakuru. However, realising he had forgotten his mother’s medical documents, Nagaraju returned to Mysuru by bus on Mar. 26 night, retrieved the documents, locked the door and proceeded back to Madhugiri in another car.

On Mar. 27, when Nagaraju attempted to view the CCTV cameras installed in his house and shop via a mobile app, he encountered technical difficulties. He assumed it was due to network issues and did not pursue the matter further.

On Mar. 30, Nagaraju’s wife contacted their maid Rathnamma over the phone and instructed her to water the plants in front of the house. Upon reaching the house, Rathnamma noticed the front door ajar and alerted Nagaraju’s wife, who promptly informed Nagaraju.

In response, Nagaraju contacted his friend, Rakshit, and told him about Rathnamma’s observation, and requested him to visit the house. Upon Rakshit’s arrival, he confirmed that the front door was indeed open and promptly informed Nagaraju.

Nagaraju, who rushed back from Madhugiri, discovered upon arrival that the front door of his house had been forcibly opened, with household articles scattered inside. He reported that cash, gold ornaments and silver articles intended for sale had been stolen.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem Rautar stated that Police officials, along with a dog squad and fingerprint experts, inspected the house. A case has been registered at Mysuru South Police Station and Inspector Muddu Mahadev is overseeing the investigation.