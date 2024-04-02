We have bigger challenge of preserving Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir: Pejawar Seer

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who is also the Trustee of Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said: “While we are rejoicing over the construction of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the challenge of protecting the temple is before us.”

The Swamiji addressed a gathering of devotees during a programme organised in his honour, by Haridasa Sangeetha Sahityotsava Samithi at Sarada Vilas College Centenary Hall, Krishnamurthypuram in the city on Monday. “We are immersed in joy over Sri Ram Mandir been built at Ayodhya, with the ceremony of consecrating the idol having been completed. However, in reality we should not just rejoice over this, as unlike earlier we are shouldered with immense responsibility. The construction of Ram Mandir was itself a bigger challenge, but now we have to handle the challenge of preserving the temple in its veritable form. It took 500 years for the temple to become a reality and we have to essentially put in continuous efforts to preserve the temple,” said the Pejawar Swamiji.

“We have reverence and devotion towards Lord Sri Ram, the culture we have inherited from our ancestors. They have inculcated the culture of remembering the Lord in various forms like song, music, drama and poetry. However, we should pass on the way of remembering the Lord to the next generation too, which can be possible only through our efforts. However, the present situation creates a sense of fear,” fretted the Pejawar Swamiji.

The Swamiji said, “We have been hearing in public about how some of them are expressing words to destroy the temple we have built. If we look at how we are prepared to face the situation, it seems we have’nt made any such efforts, but we are moving a step backward. While our ancestors have passed on a culture to us, we should retrospect what we have given to our children.”

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji, who took part in the 48-day Mandalotsava and Mangalotsava rituals since the consecration of the idol of Balak Ram at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir and arrived in Mysuru yesterday, was honoured at function in city last evening. The Seer seated on the swing was showered with respects and flower petals.

Beginning with the naming ceremony, the children should be taught about culture. We should have the understanding of the name chosen for christening and the meaning of the name. When we address them by their name or they themselves use them for inter-personal communication, they should be reminded of the God, religion, mahatma and sages. However, does the present situation behold such feelings? This is the question that we are grappled with, rued the Swamiji.

“We should resolve to pick a good name for our kids as our children are veering towards other religion, severing ties with our culture due to some influence and inducements. They prefer whatever names that come to their mind and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the same kids turn into a threat to our temple. If such a development occurs, we should think how did we value the efforts of our ancestors. Even if you have already completed the naming ceremony of your kid, the time is still ripe to change the name through legal process,” said Swamiji.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the idol of Balak Ram installed at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir and 14 young scholars, who took part in Sudha Mangala ritual at the abode of Sri Ram, were also felicitated on the occasion.

The Pejawar Swamiji also distributed the phala mantrakshate blessed by Ayodhya Sri Ram to the devotees. Earlier, Dasa Lahari programme was presented by young singers. Leaders Jayaram Bhat, K. Raghuram Vajpayee and Samithi’s S. Ravikumar and others were present.