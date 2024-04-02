Shobha Karandlaje prays at Chamundi Hill and Nanjangud

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of filing her nomination papers, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, who is the BJP candidate from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency which is going to the polls on Apr. 26, offered special puja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Monday. She placed her B Form and nomination papers at the feet of the Goddess and sought her blessings.

Later speaking to presspersons, Shobha said there was no doubt that the BJP would get a third straight term in the LS polls. Exuding confidence that she would win Bengaluru North seat, she said she will file her nomination papers at Bengaluru on Wednesday and has appealed former CM B.S. Yediyurappa to accompany her.

Strongly criticising former Minister and senior Congress leader Shyamanur Shivashankarappa’s remarks against women and Davangere BJP candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara, Shobha said that this was the shameless attitude of the Congress party towards women.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje offering special puja at Chamundeshwari temple yesterday.

She later visited Nanjangud where she offered special prayers at the famed Srikanteshwara Temple by placing her nomination papers at the feet of the deity. She later went to Sringeri Mutt in Mysuru and sought the blessings of Sringeri Sharada Peetha’s 37th Pontiff Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamiji for her victory.