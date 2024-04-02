Yaduveer joins morning walkers at Kukkarahalli Lake

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: From visiting temples in mohallas to gathering in parks early morning to engage with dozens of morning walkers in one go, or conducting rallies and meeting party workers over roadside tea and lunch in secluded spots, candidates vying for votes in this Lok Sabha election are leaving no stone unturned to capture the attention of voters across the spectrum.

This morning, it was the turn of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, to connect with voters at Kukkarahalli Lake. Every morning, between 1,000 to 1,500 people take a stroll along the 4-km banks of this picturesque lake, making it an ideal location for voter engagement.

Sporting walking track attire, Yaduveer attracted the attention of many walkers, who paused to interact with him.

Engaging with voters of all ages, including young and elderly individuals, women and groups of health-conscious youth, Yaduveer exchanged ideas and briefly discussed Mysuru’s needs, particularly emphasising the importance of preserving water bodies, lakes and ponds.

Yaduveer was accompanied by former MLA and current BJP City President L. Nagendra. Many of the walkers, encountering Yaduveer for the first time, eagerly gathered around to capture photos and selfies with him, to which he readily obliged.

As public spaces in the city have also transformed into campaign platforms for candidates to promote themselves, the ultimate decision rests with the voters on their chosen candidate, and they will exercise their voting rights on April 26.