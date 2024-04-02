Amit Shah has no moral right to campaign in Karnataka: CM

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned the moral authority of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to campaign in Karnataka amidst the Centre’s failure to release drought relief funds.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar this morning, he criticised former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) for welcoming Shah to the State without first ensuring relief funds.

He asserted that Kannadigas would voice their discontent through LS polls, accusing HDK of acting like a BJP spokesperson. Siddaramaiah predicted losses for the JD(S) in all three seats it is contesting, attributing the Congress candidate’s defeat in the Mysuru-Kodagu seat during the 2019 LS polls to the JD(S), a former coalition partner.

Reflecting on his emotional campaign in his home Constituency of Varuna, where he sought a significant victory margin, Siddaramaiah clarified that his remark was not emotional but a natural expression of his aspirations for his Constituency.

He stressed his commitment to campaigning for Congress candidates across all 28 LS seats in the State, urging voters to oust the BJP to safeguard pro-poor programmes.

Siddaramaiah dismissed concerns about his health, attributing his composure to his calm demeanour, and announced his decision not to contest any future polls, citing his age.

Addressing allegations made by MLA G. Janardhan Reddy against Ministers B. Nagendra and Santosh Lad, Siddaramaiah suggested Reddy pursue legal recourse.

Recalling his past confrontation with the Reddy brothers over illegal mining in Ballari, he questioned the timing of Reddy’s accusations against the two ministers, given that Justice Santosh Hegde’s report made no mention of them.