LS poll campaign gaining momentum in Mysuru

April 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Political campaigns have reached a high pitch for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections even as the scorching summer heat has intensified.

Mysuru is experiencing temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius and despite the rising temperatures, politicians and their supporters are hitting the streets with renewed vigour, engaging in rallies, door-to-door canvassing and public meetings to sway voters in their favour.

Focusing on the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency as a pivotal battleground, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is throwing his weight behind Congress candidate M. Lakshmana. Arriving in Mysuru yesterday for a three-day stay, the CM commenced his visit with a tour of religious sites. Yesterday evening, he held discussions with the Apostolic Administrator of Mysore Diocese, Bishop Dr. Bernard Moras, seeking his endorsement.

This morning, accompanied by Lakshmana and a multitude of supporters, the CM visited the Shankara Mutt. His day commenced early with meetings with various party leaders and former MLAs at his Ramakrishnanagar residence.

At the Shankara Mutt in K.R. Mohalla near Gun House, the CM received a warm reception with a Poorna Kumbha Swagatha.

Later, Siddaramaiah visited Sri Sharada Temple and took the blessings of Sri Vidushekhara Bharati Swamiji, the 37th pontiff of Shri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, who is currently on a week-long visit to Mysuru to attend the centenary celebrations of Abhinava Shankaralaya.

The CM later addressed a Congress workers meeting at Abhishek Cicle in Hebbal.

Picture shows Mysuru-Kodagu BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar seeking support of the electorate at Maramma Temple premises in Hinkal today.

Beginning his day bright and early, BJP candidate Yaduveer embarked on a visit to Kukkarahalli Lake to engage with numerous morning walkers. By 11.45 am, he arrived at Hinkal Maramma Temple, offering prayers for his endeavours’ success.

Subsequently, he made his way to the office of N. Rangarao and Sons on M.G. Road, appealing for the company authorities’ support. Continuing his campaign trail, Yaduveer then proceeded to Devaraja Market, a legacy built by his ancestors, the Wadiyars of Mysuru.

The sweltering weather poses a formidable challenge, but it does little to dampen the enthusiasm of both campaigners and voters.