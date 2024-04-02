Dr. Yathindra gets notice over ‘goonda’ remark

April 2, 2024

Chamarajanagar: A few days after allegedly making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a Congress gathering in the district, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been served a notice by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who also serves as the District Electoral Officer, regarding his statement.

Shilpa Nag stated, “The notice has been issued in response to complaints filed by the Flying Squad, Local Election Officer and the Nodal Officer responsible for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct.”

During a Congress workers meeting convened at Hanur in Chamarajanagar district, Dr. Yathindra reportedly targeted Amit Shah, labelling him as a ‘goonda’ and ‘rowdy,’ and also alleged that he faced murder charges.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged that his son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been served a notice by the Election Commission regarding his ‘goonda’ remark. Siddaramaiah stated that his son has responded appropriately to the notice and he prefers not to provide further commentary on the issue.

Addressing reporters at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar this morning, Siddaramaiah, who is currently engaged in a three-day campaign for the LS polls in the district, mentioned that his son is aware of the contents of the notice and has provided a suitable response.