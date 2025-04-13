‘Women must not hesitate to lodge complaints against atrocities’

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Chairperson of State Commission for Women has exhorted women not to hesitate to lodge complaints against atrocities. “Whenever you experience or witness atrocities, have the courage to go to the nearest Police Station and lodge a complaint,” she suggested.

Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhary was speaking after inaugurating International Women’s Day celebrations at Maharani’s College, on JLB Road in city yesterday.

“Women must speak about atrocities committed on them including domestic violence and should not hesitate to call women helpline and lodge a complaint. Women activists and the general public can also lodge complaints about atrocities on women. The name of the complainant will be kept confidential,” assured Dr. Nagalakshmi.

Advising women to be careful while using social media, she said that women should not download ‘dark websites’ to avoid getting trapped by unscrupulous elements. “Get the permission of your parents to marry a person of your choice. Don’t run away with the boy and embarrass your parents. It is very essential to be wary of networks which lure women to undesirable activities and the society as a whole should fight such anti-social persons to ensure that unsuspecting women do not fall into the trap. Only a concerted action can halt atrocities on women,” added the State Women’s Commission Chairman.

Shilpa Nag, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district, who also spoke, said that women must make use of the opportunities that are available to them in the field arts, politics, sports and others and serve the society.

DC Shilpa Nag presented Mahila Ratna Award to Superintendent of Ballari Jail R. Latha, KAS Officer K.N. Chaitra, Education Department’s S. Smitha and international kho kho player B. Chaithra.

H. Harshita, N. Pushpalatha, Bindushri and Pushpa of Maharani’s College were felicitated for their achievements in sports.

CM’s Special Officer R. Mahadeva, Kollegal Manasa Educational Institution Secretary Dr. S. Dattesh Kumar, Commissioner of Kaginele Development Board D. Ravi, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and others were present.