Two injured as car hits bridge
Two injured as car hits bridge

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: Two persons travelling in a car sustained injuries as the car hit a bridge following a tyre burst on the Service Road of the Ring Road in front of RBI in city yesterday.

Those injured as said to be residents of Bengaluru, who have been admitted to a private hospital in city.

It is said that, the duo were proceeding on the Service Road from Manipal Hospital side towards Royal Inn junction on KRS Road in their Hyundai i10 car (KA-02-MD-9767) at about 3.10 pm yesterday, when one of the front tyres of the car burst resulting in the man behind the wheels losing control of the car, which turned towards its left side and hit the Toyota Innova SUV (KA-41-MA-1692) and came to a halt after hitting the small bridge on the Service Road.

The front portion of the i10 car has been badly damaged and the car occupants sustained injuries.

Soon the 112 emergency vehicle of Metagalli Police Station, which was on its regular patrolling reached the spot and shifted the two injured occupants to a private hospital in city while the occupants of the Innova SUV escaped unhurt.

V.V. Puram Traffic Police, cleared the damaged car and made way for  traffic.   

