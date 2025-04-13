Graduation ceremony held at Sigma Nursing College
News

Graduation ceremony held at Sigma Nursing College

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: The first graduation ceremony of Sigma College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Mysuru, was held recently.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor of University Mysore, who also conferred degrees to graduating students by administering the oath.

In his address, Prof. Lokanath highlighted the noble nature of the nursing profession and lauded nurses for their selfless service besides emphasising their critical role in the healthcare sector. “Nurses, alongside doctors, play a pivotal role in patient care. Their compassion, dedication and commitment greatly influence the healing and recovery process,” he remarked. He also underscored the importance of continuous learning and unwavering integrity in the nursing profession.

Earlier, the event commenced with an invocation, followed by the ceremonial inauguration and a tribute to Florence Nightingale by offering floral tributes.

Gnanashankar, Managing Director of Sigma Hospital and Foundation, delivered the welcome address.

Dr. M.K. Madappa, Chief Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, Principal of Sigma College of Allied Health Sciences, distributed graduation certificates to the students.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Rajeshwari Madappa and Shyla Shankar, Trustees of the Sigma Foundation lit the traditional lamp held by first year B.Sc Nursing students. Prof. T. Nagmani, Principal of Suyog Nursing College, delivered an inspiring message.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Manjunath, Principal of Sigma                                     Nursing College.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching