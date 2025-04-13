Graduation ceremony held at Sigma Nursing College

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: The first graduation ceremony of Sigma College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, Mysuru, was held recently.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Vice-Chancellor of University Mysore, who also conferred degrees to graduating students by administering the oath.

In his address, Prof. Lokanath highlighted the noble nature of the nursing profession and lauded nurses for their selfless service besides emphasising their critical role in the healthcare sector. “Nurses, alongside doctors, play a pivotal role in patient care. Their compassion, dedication and commitment greatly influence the healing and recovery process,” he remarked. He also underscored the importance of continuous learning and unwavering integrity in the nursing profession.

Earlier, the event commenced with an invocation, followed by the ceremonial inauguration and a tribute to Florence Nightingale by offering floral tributes.

Gnanashankar, Managing Director of Sigma Hospital and Foundation, delivered the welcome address.

Dr. M.K. Madappa, Chief Urologist and Transplant Surgeon, Principal of Sigma College of Allied Health Sciences, distributed graduation certificates to the students.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Rajeshwari Madappa and Shyla Shankar, Trustees of the Sigma Foundation lit the traditional lamp held by first year B.Sc Nursing students. Prof. T. Nagmani, Principal of Suyog Nursing College, delivered an inspiring message.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Manjunath, Principal of Sigma Nursing College.