Visually impaired student Anitha secures 91% in Second PUC
Visually impaired student Anitha secures 91% in Second PUC

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: Despite facing hardships, B. Anitha, a student of Mathru Mandali PU College in city, secured 91.16 percent in the recently concluded II PUC examination of which the results were announced recently.

Daughter of Basavanna, a mason and Mahadevi, who works as a domestic help, Anitha scored a total of 547 marks out of 600 (Kannada – 98, English – 76, History – 96, Economics – 93, Sociology – 95 and Political Science – 89). 

Anitha studied in Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled from 2nd to 10th standard.

She then joined Mathru Mandali PU College and continued studies using Braille textbooks. 

The talented student is also preparing herself to appear for the Civil Services Examination.

