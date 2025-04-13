‘Tazkiya e Nafs’ book released in city
News

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: Al Mamoor Women Charitable Trust had organised Eid Milan and release of ‘Tazkiya e Nafs’ Volume 2 and 3, a collection of lectures by Dr. B. Nayeema Banu, Vice-President of the Trust at a function held at Abid’s Convention Centre, Bannimantap, in city recently. Dr. Jahan Aara Begum and Prof. Noor Ahmed were the chief guests.

 Hazrath Moulana Haziq Nadvi spoke on the topic ‘Message of Ramzan and after Ramzan.’ Abdul Khader Sait, President of Mysore Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation presided. Hazrath Moulana Sabith Shameem Rishadi spoke about the book.

Dr. Ulfath Fathima, President of the Trust, Salma Subhan, Secretary, Arshiya Khader Sait, Tahera, Tahseen Viqar, Sameena Idris, Umme Salma, Noor Fathima, Farheen, Arjuman and others were present.

