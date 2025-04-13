Poster-Making & Drawing / Painting Competition: Entries invited
April 13, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Rail Museum will be celebrating the International Heritage Day 2025 on Apr. 18 in the Museum premises. This year’s theme is ‘Disaster and Conflict Resilient Heritage’ which lays focus on the preparedness and actions needed to protect cultural heritage under threat from natural disasters and armed conflicts.

Coinciding with this important day, a Poster-Making & Drawing/ Painting Competition (any medium: watercolour, crayons, pencil, etc. Paper Size: A3 (297mm × 420mm) under the theme ‘Exploring Heritage – Preserving the Past, Inspiring the Future’ is being organised.

The Mysuru Rail Museum invites school-going children to participate in an exciting art competition centred around heritage themes. This event aims to inspire creativity, foster learning and encourage young minds to appreciate the rich cultural and historical legacy of India. 

There will be 3 categories — Group 1: 6 to 9 years; Group 2: 10 to 13 years  &  Group 3: 14 to 17 years. Participants can choose any one of the themes:  (i) Railways & Heritage (ii) Mysuru’s Cultural Legacy (iii) Monuments & Historical Places (iv)Traditional Art & Crafts and (v) Sustainable Preservation of Heritage.

Only art paper and crayons will be provided to the participants by the organisers. The last date for submission of entries is Apr. 16. The 1st, 2nd & 3rd prizes will be given in each age group along with special certificates for all participants. The winning artworks will be displayed at the Mysuru Rail Museum.

Name, age, school and contact details must be provided by the students desirous of participating in the competition and submit at the Mysuru Rail Museum reception or e-mail a scanned copy to sserailmuseum @gmail.com. For queries, contact K.T. Shivashankar on Mob: 91648-72586.

