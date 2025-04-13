Certificate Workshop on ‘Food Safety and Standards Laws’ at CFTRI on Apr. 24, 25

April 13, 2025

Mysuru: BioNEST Incubation Centre at CSIR-CFTRI, in collaboration with the International Training Centre for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition (ITCFSAN) of FSSAI, is organising a two-day certificate-oriented workshop on Food Safety and Standard Laws on Apr. 24 and 25.

The workshop will be conducted by senior officers from FSSAI and industry leaders and will cover key topics, including: Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006; Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011 – with a practical demonstration of FoSCoS; Other critical aspects of food safety regulations and compliance.

Designed to benefit food startups, entrepreneurs, academicians and industry stakeholders, the workshop will provide essential insights into food safety standards and regulations.

Participation is restricted to the first 50 registrants only.

For registration and inquiries, contact the Manager, BioNEST Incubation Centre, CSIR-CFTRI at: [email protected] or call Ph: 0821-2412608 (Monday to Friday, 9 am – 5.30 pm), according to a press release.